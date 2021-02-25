In 2018, when Vipul Jadhav started working in the city of dreams with Filmygyan, little did he knew that his life will change completely. With his spectacular photography skills, Vipul became a popular name in the industry. Within no time, he found himself working with top brands and celebrities.

In the past few years, Vipul Jadhav has built a reputation for himself as one of the most preferred and peculiar photographers. He loves photography and capturing the simplest moments. Making them appear magical is his talent and forte. That’s why his work was also featured on Cosmopolitan.

Talking about his big collaborations, Vipul Jadhav has clicked some wonderful pictures for several celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, Malaika Arora, Warina Hussian, Avneet Kaur and many others. He has done photoshoots with top, high-class brands such as BMW, Skechers, Jaguar, Gucci, and Dior to name a few.

One of Vipul Jadhav’s prominent and best collaborations has been with Aparshakti Khurana. For Femina Miss India 2020, the photographer captured some dashing and charming pictures of the Stree actor. Khurana is in love with Jadhav’s work and is all praises for him.

About Vipul Jadhav, Aparshakti Khurana says, “It’s absolutely fantastic working with him. He is always so full of ideas and energy. His zeal to work hard is just amazing. The best part about him is his efficiency. He edits his work as soon as the shoot is over.”

Along with collaborating with celebs and brands, photographer Vipul Jadhav has also worked with several bloggers such as Aashna Shroff, Riya Jain, Manav Chhabra and several others. His professional feat also includes working on music videos – Rameet Sandhu’s Photo/Suroor, LITT Girl’s RisshSome, and Mukesh Choudhary’s Bekhabar.

Vipul Jadhav is not only a great photographer but also a well-known content creator. His Instagram videos/reels have gone viral. On his Instagram page, Jadhav treats people not only with stunning clicks but also with videos that are artistic, creative and entertaining. He has even worked with top influencers for videos. Just like the pictures he clicks, his Instagram reels also go viral on the internet.