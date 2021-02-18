Post the success of his first startup, DIGICODES, Varun Avasthi, who also launched MyOpenAcademy recently, has launched another digital platform iVoucher which stocks e-vouchers and gift cards from top Indian brands.

That takes the number of digital platforms that the parent organization, Indiweb Holdings Pvt. Ltd., now operates to five. Besides Digicodes and iVoucher, the company also owns and operates Indiacompute (a cloud marketplace), MyOpenAcademy (e-learning platform) and Free2Play.in (free gaming platform).

The platform, iVoucher, currently stocks 100+ gift cards and e-vouchers from brands such as BigBazaar, ShopperStop, Dominos, Lifestyle, Flipkart, Nykaa and others. A full list is available on their website www.ivoucher.in. The various categories include Food & Dining, Online Shopping, Home & Appliances, Grocery and Travel amongst others.

The platform doubles up as a gifting portal wherein users can purchase the chosen e-vouchers or gift cards and get these sent directly to the recipient of their choice. Delivery is done over mobile or e-mail depending upon the various third-party brands and usually within 12-24 hours of a customer placing the order.

These e-vouchers and gift cards are available in various denominations from Rs 100 all the way up to Rs 15,000 for certain vouchers like Taj Hotels, Makemytrip and others.

They also have a b2b program for brands to list their gift cards and e-vouchers for a small fee. The company currently has 1000+ reviews with average feedback of excellent.

According to its founder Varun Avasthi, “We’ve seen a decent response and hope to see more people using digital gift cards and e-vouchers once the coronavirus pandemic is tided over. Unfortunately, many categories like travel, food & dining and retail were hit but we don’t expect this situation to last for a very long time going forward.”

With the recent advent of digital platforms and e-commerce, it just makes sense for gift cards to be transacted virtually. Users can order online from the convenience of their homes, choose their preferred method of delivery, store the voucher digitally and use at their convenience, thus ironing out a lot of barriers in the process.