Memories are captured to ensure that the beautiful flashback would flow down the spine of people who love that memory. The only way in which people have captured their memory is through a photograph. But clicking a photograph is a skill.

A person who aced the talent of clicking beautiful pictures and creating amazing memories is Varender Singh. Varender Singh had a magical thought of living his dream and changing the world through a photograph. Varender has been one of the most successful photographers as he has captured beautiful memories that have been successful at gathering much appreciation from people worldwide.

His photographs not only show colours but also speak a beautiful story. His photographs have successfully conveyed the message he wants to put forward, and have actually been loved and appreciated by many people.

The early life of Varender Singh

Varender Singh moved to the USA 22 years ago and achieved success with his photography skills. Varender Singh aka Channi Miglani was born in 1972 to Sardar Harpal Singh Miglani and Sardarni Jaswant Kaur in Delhi. After graduating from Khalsa College, Delhi University he set out to seek employment but got no positive results.

Coincidentally, his father who at the time was in the USA invited him over. Consequently, in 1994, Varender became a permanent resident of the USA after completing a prior successful trip to the country in 1991. While there, he did not have to struggle much for work as he found a job with Circle System Group, a company that manufactured helmets for football players.

He repaired broken footballs for them until the year 2000. Due to pressure from parents, Channi left the football repair work and found a new job at the United States Post Office where he worked as a clerk for one year.

One day he received an offer from Cigna Healthcare Insurance Company who hired him as a machine operator. After seeing his hard-work they made him their permanent employee in 2002 and till date he is working with them as a senior associate.

These days, Varender Singh is not only working for Cigna but also known on social media for his art of photography by his alias Channi Miglani.

Photography is many people’s profession but for him, it is a way of expressing his feelings. He uses his experiences and understanding of life for creating portraits. Clicking pictures and then editing them to reflect his inner thoughts about nature, life, an event or a character are his general objectives for his audience.

All his content takes hours of finding and research and he is proud of this art. He sometimes gets criticism for his photos but he takes all love and hate in a positive manner and uses them to grow further.

“Through my photos, I depict my favourite characters in such a way that my editing skills stand out. I respect this art and am very fond of photo editing. My photos are related to past and current affairs all around the globe. I’ve been called all – stupid, insane, bizarre, passionate and crazy, for my photos but I don’t let that bother me since getting angry is not in my personality.

“All my uploaded photos on social media so far have emotions and feelings connected with them. I’m really thankful to those who have shown me love and appreciation for my work. I don’t hesitate to congratulate anyone on their success and always welcome feedback with an open mind. I look for positives in everything around me,” he says.

Not just this but Varender Singh is also very connected to his culture and roots. He mentioned that when he comes across any pure talent he tries his best to promote them. Nowadays, Varender Singh is residing in Palmer, Pennsylvania USA very happily with his beautiful wife Manjeet Kaur and two adorable daughters Parminder Kaur and Harneet Kaur.

The Success Story of Varender Singh as a photographer

Varender Singh is a man who has proved that patience is really the key. He has had several failures in his life, but he still pursued his dream: photography. Profession soon turned into a life-changing event for him when people from all around the world started to visit his account and appreciated his beautiful work.

He has been the flag bearer of people who were trying to express through their pictures as he did not take photography as a profession, but it was a method through which we could express his feelings to the audience.

His life was filled with struggles, but since then, he has lived the best of his life, and the world acknowledges his talent.