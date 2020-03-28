A piece of good news for all those people who always wanted to learn at least one musical instrument and become a pro at it. Well, if you are a keyboard enthusiast and want to try your hands at playing the keyboard with as many Bollywood songs as possible in the most comfortable manner then Vanshika Verma Khare’s music books “Playing Keyboard Made Easy Volume 1” and Volume 2 are your go-to guides.

Vanshika, herself a talented keyboard player who learned the art from her late father Shri Krishna Kumar Verma, came to the conclusion of writing a music book that could be understood by anyone and that which will make learning the musical instrument the easiest.

Vanshika, who travelled to different cities in her childhood due to her father’s job at the Railways, had a childhood full of learning. Later in life, marrying an IPS officer also made Vanshika move to different cities as her husband, Abhinav Khare’s job would require. This somehow made her lose confidence in building up her career.

Vanshika, an IT engineer from MIT Pune, even left the job at the HCL, Noida after her marriage got fixed. Hence, living in Mysore, she decided to get back on track with her career and did her M Tech to become a lecturer at various colleges in Karnataka.

And then, life took a turn for her while she was pregnant. She met a few people who referred a book to learn playing keyboard but were failing at getting their hands at it since the book contained hard staff notations for a layman to understand.

This made Vanshika come up with the idea of writing a music book that could be of great help to such keyboard enthusiasts and learners all over the world. She wrote the music books incorporating a unique system called the scientific pitch notation system that makes use of keys like C, D, E, F, G, A, B.

Her music books do not contain any difficult to understand staff notations rather lessons to carry forward the knowledge she gained from her late father of learning the keyboard and notations.

Vanshika created her first music book called “Playing Keyboard Made Easy Volume 1” which got launched when her daughter Shambhavi was only six months old, by Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa. She then authored Volume 2 and even a third edition.

Her music books not only contain Bollywood songs, both old and new, but also other essential and useful theories and information for a person to know the naming of the keys, the guide to play songs using the book and to know the musical instrument overall.

A person can even read notations using her music books on a keyboard or any piano app as the usage of naming style is the same in both the books and the piano apps.

The mere thought of writing a music book with a state-of-the-art scientific pitch notation system for all people, including the novices, in itself is a commendable step forward for making the books musician-friendly. This inculcates a sense of confidence for all those who wish to learn and play the keyboard with any song of their choice and sound like a professional.