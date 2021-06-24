While many intend to focus on one thing, there are a few individuals who want to learn different aspects from different fields. Mudit Lunia is one such exception who has excelled in the field of entrepreneurship and is eventually creating waves in the world of glitz and glamour.

With a passion for modelling, he has walked the ramp for various fashion shows and has worked with different brands and designers across India. However, he aims to work with some of the best names from the fashion and entertainment industry.

Till now, Mudit has travelled from one place to another for various modelling projects. Having collaborated with some of the finest global brands, Mudit Lunia has undeniably created his reputation of being one of the most sought names in the industry. The buzz is that after modelling, he is all set to make his debut with a music video soon. Flowing with the trend of music videos, Mudit always wanted to feature in a song. Lately, many independent music labels have produced chartbuster songs. The model is geared up to mesmerize everyone with the song.

It is still not known what the song is all about, but it is said that his debut music video is a romantic Punjabi song. It would be interesting to see who Mudit romances in the upcoming song. Excited about it, Mudit said, “It was always on my bucket list. I won’t be able to confirm or deny anything for now. But all I would want everyone is to stay tuned.”

Blessed with drool-worthy looks, Mudit always wanted to be in front of the camera. “Dreams are taking shape and currently I am going with the flow,” he added. As far as his venture is concerned, Mudit Lunia is in the textile business for quite a long time now. His life has been all about exploring different places of the world and he hopes that his work takes him to the unexplored destinations of the globe.