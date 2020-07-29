Chinmoy Kashyap is an upcoming director from Assam who is gearing up for his first directorial venture titled Some Sugar Please.

Chinmoy decided to pursue a career in filmmaking which got him to Mumbai at the age of 19. He started his career as an editor for various brands like Kit-Kat, Nestle Coffee, Maggie, etc. Later, he also got an opportunity to work with multiple TV serials and Web films and as an assistant director.

While he is all set for his upcoming film, Chinmoy shares his thoughts on being an outsider, his favourite genre and his idols from the entertainment industry.

What kind of story would he want to work on in future?

I would like to work on real-life based stories more in the future as there are just so many stories in this country that need to be addressed. Also, I want to make crime thrillers. These two genres are something that I want to work on in the future as of now.

Is there anybody he looks up to in the film industry?

Yes, and it’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan sir. He is someone whom I have idolised since my childhood. His journey in this industry is so incredible that it motivates me always as an outsider as he too was an outsider when he came to this industry and the rest is history.

Who has been his all-time favourite director?

There are many, but to mention it will be Rajkumar Hirani sir. I just love his work and the way he presents a film. He just knows our audience so well that he delivers it perfectly and that’s the reason all his films are such huge box office success.

Something about his debut film

Well, my debut film “Some Sugar Please” is a psychological drama. It revolves around a girl who suffers from Bipolar Disorder and how she tackles it. Mental health is something that our society has neglected for years. It’s a topic that’s needed to be discussed and learn so the very first moment I heard the concept I said yes to it. I am just happy that a story like this came to me as my debut film. I am all excited about it.

How does it feel to make a place for himself being an outsider?

To be honest, I never took that pressure in my head that I am an outsider, how will I get work and all that. I just knew that in this industry only your hard work and talent will take you forward. So eventually when I got my debut film I was just happy that my hard work paid off. Patience is something that kept me going. There is a place for everyone in this industry, you just need to believe in your work and do it wholeheartedly.

Any message for the budding directors?

I have just started my career as a director so there is nothing much of advice or message that I could give but definitely I would like to say that keep yourself prepared for everything be it rejection or success. Handle it wisely, you will have to work harder and harder always forever. Do not take any stress just learn, work and repeat and that day will come eventually when you will be successful.