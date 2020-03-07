Wrong are the people who say backbenchers can’t be bosses. Not every person who is a scholar is meant to be a boss. It all depends upon how smart you are at work. A mediocre student at school, Rahul Borole is now on his way to become a brand by himself. He is a photographer and social media marketer based in Aurangabad. Owner of RB Social Media Marketing Agency, Borole has many small-scale brands in his clientele and his list is expanding with each passing day. Before getting into social media marketing, he started working as a photographer. A self-learner, Rahul learned photography by himself and today he has mastered the art.

During school, he spent more time in photography than in studies. “I was an ordinary student in school and college. Not a scholar and definitely not someone who got good grades. My inclination was in other co-curricular activities and I realized creativity was what made me happy. I still remember I bought a cell phone in which I clicked pictures, but it was not enough for me. Later, I got my hands on the Canon DSLR camera after which I began my profession as a photographer.”

Besides wedding shoots, indoor and outdoor shoots, modelling portfolios, and corporate shoots, the young man has also covered events for India’s political figures including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Pramod Rathod, Devendra Fadnavis to name a few.

As far as his company RB Social Media Marketing Agency is concerned, it is a one-stop destination for online marketing. The agency has helped in building an online reputation of many local brands. Rahul being social media savvy has his presence on almost every social media platform including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Linkedin. The 29-year-old without anyone’s backing has already established himself in the market and now he has plans of venturing into other fields as well.