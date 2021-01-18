Two visionary, 19-year-old college dropouts from West Bengal, India, Guddu Modok and Anjali Burman have launched a tech startup called ‘EmaChat’.

They are the founders of EmaChat, a one-to-one special communication platform for the special ones. EmaChat is developed through personal experiences of its founders keeping in mind the requirements of today’s teenagers.

Within a short period of time, EmaChat started gaining a lot of attention from the young crowd. EmaChat doesn’t ask for any personal information like – name, phone number, email address, etc from its users. Emachat doesn’t store shared data from its users. It is a personal media which provides an isolated and private space for your special ones.

All of the features of EmaChat are personally designed for youngsters’ needs. People use EmaChat not as an app but as a feeling to connect with their special ones. Emachat’s unique characteristics have made investors realize that it has remarkable market potential in India and Asia.

Guddu Modok is originally from Purulia, a town in West Bengal, India. His inquisitive nature led him to experiment with coding and technology from Class IV. He has a really deep interest in technology.

Anjali Burman, a small-town girl from Raniganj, West Bengal, has the skills to execute a business plan rapidly and efficiently. She is good at tackling challenging problems.

Guddu Modok and Anjali Burman believe that there are two results of any work, positive and negative. They visualise the whole task, understand it and then make a decision instantaneous to start the next step in the process.

They know that without doing anything one can’t achieve greater results. If we fully focus on the work with a positive mindset without worrying about the results then we are sure to get the results with full satisfaction.

Initially, Guddu Modok and Anjali Burman managed all their work by themselves. Since the popularity of EmaChat has grown rapidly, a large number of their friends and family started participating in their vision.

Now they’ve built a highly experienced technology and strategy team. This made them accomplish a lot of things at such a young age. Their vision is to make this world a happier place for teenagers by offering them solutions to their problems. They look forward to constructively engage their problem-solving skills to achieve greater heights in the future.