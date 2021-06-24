Getting into any business industry today is no walk in the park. Many individuals who show the zeal and passion for making it big in their chosen industries also give up halfway looking at the fierce competition they may face in their journeys. However, we have an exception here in Arron Honzik, who, even after facing many hardships along his way, chose ‘winning’ as an option and gave it all to create his brand Time Trader which is making it huge in the luxury watch markets, offering many amazing services of buying, selling, sourcing and servicing, the finest of the watches in the UK.

Time Trader was initiated in the year 2016 and since then has only grown as a robust team to provide the best of luxury watches’ buying and selling experiences to people. It works with the vision to reach as many people as possible who are looking out for selling their Rolex and are in search of a company that can make the process all the more easy and effortless for them. Time Trader has developed a team that works passionately to cater to all the needs of its customers and their spontaneity and enthusiasm to deal with the queries of clients have also earned them great respect and recognition.

Time Trader invites everyone who is looking to sell a Rolex in Middlesbrough or is looking to book a face-to-face consultation with their team; they can arrange visits by appointments only. For people who are wanting to sell, buy or source a watch, Time Trader is all that they need that as a brand is ever ready to help all their customers and make their experiences a fulfilling one. They also take the hassle out of selling people’s luxury watches, including brands like Rolex, Breitling and Cartier.

The brand makes the process all the more easy for its customers’ convenience, whether they wish to sell online or via an appointment. One can visit their website (https://www.time-trader.co.uk/) and fill out a form for a free and non-obligation appraisal from one of their watch experts. It is a brand that today has become specialist in buying, selling and servicing the world’s finest watches, for the UK’s most discerning clientele.

It also has a comprehensive approach to attracting, growing and retaining talent. They liaise with recruitment professionals throughout the year, scouting for gifted and talented individuals who could potentially enhance the company. The business has access to some of the UK’S most elite watchmakers, diamond setters and polishers. Outside the office, Time Trader is involved in charity work as well. They sponsor youth football teams and also fund a professional boxing gym.

Time Trader’s consistent growth and popularity in the UK’s luxury watch markets can also be attributed to its excellence in providing a unique buying experience and treating customers as their #1 priority.