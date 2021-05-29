Why hiring online is the new normal for businesses that embrace the digital?

With more than 2,500 happy users monthly, IT Management tech specialists Tetrabyte are fast becoming the UK’s number one stop for SMEs. Their specialist knowledge combined with their determination to enforce high standards has seen them go from strength to strength in the digital world.

According to Tetrabyte, the future is already here. With Cloud-based remote working the new digital age normal, and businesses queuing up to get every employee working online from home, Cloud computing really has taken centre stage as The Next Big Thing.

Cloud Workspaces and Remote Workers

The last two years have seen us forced into working from home culture, whether we were ready for it or not. Tetrabyte felt the brunt of this as much as the next business did, with many of its office-based clients suddenly closed for business. Gradually, things started to return to previous levels of growth for this IT specialist. Why? Because even those working from home require technical support.

When we think of the Cloud, we think of ease of access, flexibility, security and convenience. Cloud computing simply refers to work performed over the internet. Hiring online has become an integral part of all this, especially with the onset of Covid-19 forcing everyone to close down offices.

Cloud Hiring Saves Money

Whilst it might not be everyone’s preferred method of hiring, seeking new employees in the digital workspace has become easier than hiring them in the real world. CVs can be uploaded to multiple sites, such as Indeed or Reed; employers can pick and choose who they want to interview, and all further communication can take place via video link.

Employees can be vetted online, references researched and inquiries sent. On top of all of this, training can continue in the remote office, with the new employee working from home. New standards have been set as to what to expect from WFH employees. The point we are driving at is that the remote office can hire through Cloud services, have the employee perform their duties, without even meeting in real life. All of this can happen with the power of the internet, provided you have the best of the best in terms of IT support and that’s where Tetrabyte Limited comes in.

Head Hunting Online is Easier

Above all else, the need to waste hours scrolling through paper CVs has become obsolete. Not only is it a waste of paper, but it reduces your carbon footprint by saving paper and ultimately trees. Headhunting online involves a little research and some well-worded emails. Firms can now have top-line staff without picking up the phone in the first instance. Procuring staff online could be the new normal for SMEs and Tetrabyte will ensure that your systems are always operational and effective, leaving you with time better placed to recruit new staff.