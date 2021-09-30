Tejal Pimpley wants to mentor budding dance professionals and provide them with reliable career in the industry

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

An entrepreneur is never satisfied with one business venture and always works increasingly hard to build other profitable businesses and brands. Tejal Pimpley is among the most proficient entrepreneurs in the country who has managed to build multiple profitable businesses that are now a source of reliable income streams.

However, her dream of building a dance academy was sidelined when she began her career as an entrepreneur. But she wasn’t able to distance dance from herself and started Byou Dance Academy to mentor budding dance professionals and provide a reliable career in the industry.

Byou Dance Academy was launched in 2019 and has expanded from one location in Mumbai, to multiple dance academies scattered across different Indian states. Tejal Pimpley realized that it is not possible for every aspiring dancer to reach Mumbai to get professional training in various dance forms.

She wanted to make Byou Dance Academy accessible to every aspiring dancer in the country and is working on a national expansion program to build as many Byou Dance academies as possible.

Tejal Pimpley shares what makes Byou Dance Academy different from conventional dancing academies.

She says, “I loved to dance. It is a liberating state that vents out all your stress and anxiety. Moreover, it is one of the few art forms that are now in significant demand both nationally and internationally. But there aren’t many certified dance training academies that can help aspiring dancers to become renowned faces in the industry, and help them build an everlasting career in the creative space.

“Byou Dance Academy not only provides you the best possible dance training but also gives you a platform to connect with the audience and captivate them with your enchanting moves. Our training team constitutes of experienced dancers who have choreographed for major films and events of Bollywood and Tollywood. Byou Dance Academy strives to teach many forgotten dance forms along with the widely popular dance forms, to groom you to become a well-rounded dancing professional with demostrable experience. I urge you to come to Byou Dance Academy once, and I assure you that you’ll fall in love with the atmosphere at the academy.”