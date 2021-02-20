No matter how much ever is spoken about different individuals going forward in their quest to make it huge in their areas of interest and how they attain their definition of success, it always feels much more discussions are needed about these young talented minds who leave no stone unturned in creating that impactful difference in their area of expertise.

Syed Shabeen Lebbe is raising the standards for others in the business world as a sought-after angel investor, digital consultant and one of the youngest entrepreneurs from Sri Lanka. At only 20 years of age, he has created his unique name in the vast entrepreneurial world with his leading consultancy firm named Syed Consultancy.

Syed Shabeen Lebbe is growing towards becoming the most talked about and the youngest entrepreneurs from Sri Lanka as he is gearing up to conceptualize a digital university to provide substantial guidance to the many upcoming and aspiring entrepreneurs of the world.

Speaking about his newest venture in the form of a digital university, the 20-year-old ace entrepreneur says, “Well, I have always been driven by the idea of providing the ‘unique’ to people. This has motivated me to push my limits and help achieve my goals as an entrepreneur. Even with my consultancy business, I have helped many brands and companies come to the forefront of their respective niches. I felt, now is the time to dive deeper into making a great difference in the lives of the many aspiring entrepreneurs who crave for the right direction in life with the right education and support.”

Further, he explained that conceptualizing a digital university will soon open gates of numerous opportunities for professionals and take them nearer their visions and goals in life through the knowledge they will attain at the university and honing their skills as upcoming entrepreneurs.

With the aim to reach more aspiring individuals and help them get on their path of success, Syed Shabeen Lebbe is all excited and elated to start work surrounding his digital university which is all set to give birth to many talented and skilful entrepreneurs in the near future.