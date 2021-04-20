With the reality of climate change emerging around the world, consumers are beginning to make more environmentally conscious decisions. SustainKart by Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt is a one-stop solution for online shopping that delivers sustainable products to your doorsteps with just a click.

This Hyderabad based startup by two enthusiastic personalities has seen a major upward trend ever since its launch. SustainKart offers a wide range of products sourced from nature’s best. Right from Fashion to Food & Nutrition to Furniture to Decor and many more, SustainKart is here to serve you the best.

Here are five reasons why you must shop from SustainKart

1. Natural products

SustainKart provides a wide range of natural products and consumables that are made from resources available in nature like Food, Cosmetics, Kitchenware, Cleaning, Handicrafts & Clothing.

2. Cruelty-free

For the longest time, many brands have been using animals for product and chemical testing. Well, SustainKart has gone one step ahead and opted for cruelty-free products to protect and conserve the fellow living creatures in the environment.

3. Recyclable products

In today’s time, recycling is taking many different forms. SustainKart offers innovative items that are made from 100 per cent recycled materials by reducing waste, lowering carbon emissions and keeping more plastic out of the ocean.

4. Biodegradable

With pollution become a major concern, biodegradable products are something people prefer these days to save nature and SustainKart is definitely a one-stop solution for all environmentally friendly products that are degradable in nature.

5. Durable

Durability is the first thing a consumer looks at and what better than serving products that are not just eco-friendly but very much durable?