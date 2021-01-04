What makes Victoria Triay such a successful model in this tough and competitive industry? To this, she has one key answer – the best shape of her body, which is the byproduct of a strict workout schedule and a balanced life.

She never misses her photoshoots and takes her professional life very much professionally. Her typical day starts with her workout session backed with the right set of balanced diets.

Her workout has different things as the ingredients on a daily basis. She keeps a couple of things in her daily workout, which she tries in different combinations. These include boxing, Muay Thai, Weight Lifting and Rope jumping. She makes sure that her workout should give a good amount of sweat.

She started doing these things pretty early at the age of 13. By the time she turned 17, she got her black and blue level in the same. Her daily life often has enough space for gyming.

She keeps on trying different techniques and claims that 80 per cent of her training program carries boxing but at the same time also loves things like weight lifting and rope jumping. She is also regular in her workout classes including Barry’s Bootcamp.

As she carries her workout on a daily basis, she has set high standards to make things work. She has gained her fiery personality with a proper boxing and workout session. She has been a strong advocate of hitting the gym on a daily basis, especially when one is in the glamour world. All she says is that one should enter in this with realistic expectations.