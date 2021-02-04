She is a hard-working young woman who stepped into the world of modelling to set the stage on blaze and hearts on fire.

Kamal Cheema is an experienced model who established her individuality in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Her passion and appetite to become a model brought her this long way. Now she is rocking many niches as a model which encompasses Catalogue Models, Commercial Models, Glamour Models, and Promotional Models.

Not only this, she is presently serving her job in many events like campus, concert, exhibition, kids’ party, inauguration, corporate, etc. She is exceptionally good in performing arts along with modelling. What makes her stand out from the crowd is when she is on the stage she lives her role to the extent of stopping the time.

Kamal’s vision for success is not just limited to modelling, instead, she is also endeavouring to become an actress in the coming future. She has worked with numerous music videos and also featured in the notable Punjabi music album ‘Kudiyan’.

Kamal has appeared in some distinguished magazines like ‘ Model craft ‘ and ‘Model views’ where her work is immensely appreciated by the industry. She is a sensation of poetic hearts as this multitalented woman adores reading and writing.

She is not just a supermodel but also a role model for all the young girls out there in the pursuit of their dreams. From her determination and dedication, she fueled her talent in various directions like launching her handwritten book, winning a beauty pageant in Thailand, a spectacular stand-up storyteller, and a decent golf player.

Any ceremony or show well might be incomplete without the charm of her talent to entertain and cheer the audience attending it. She is embracing the industry and souls of mankind by her gifted talent and climbing the stairs of success.