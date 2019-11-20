Be it elegance, style or charismatic outlook, a model possesses these idiosyncrasies to exemplify their glamour more beautifully and effectively. One of the prominent models and actors of Punjab, Minakshi Sharma, is one such epitome of sophistication.

Minakshi Sharma is a 23-year-old actor of Punjab film industry, she is also a model, and her height is 5 ft 4 inches. She was born and brought up in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, India and presently residing in Chandigarh. She shifted to Chandigarh, Punjab in 2011 and pursued her education from Rayat Bahra University, Mohali, Punjab.

She commenced her voyage of modeling and acting in the year 2018 with the Punjabi video song “Vehmaa Diye Patiye”. Moreover, she rose up with some further music videos like ‘Suit’, ‘Don’t Bark If You Can’t Bite’, ‘Fulljhadi’ and others.

In a short duration, she earned her name in the Punjabi film industry by showcasing her talent and extraordinary abilities that have added to her profile. As an active social media user, she has a huge fan following on Instagram @minakshisharmaofficial. She has, in a way, set a benchmark for the aspiring models.