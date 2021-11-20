A story of a budding singer and a songwriter: Gaurang Oberoi

A multitalented individual with a bunch of interests and talents, Gaurang Oberoi creates music inspired by his own creativity and skills. He believes that he doesn’t want to stop only at one objective, his goals are multi-layered. He wants to win over all the facets of every art form, be it craftsmanship, music, or acting.

From an early age only, Gaurang Oberoi received his inspirations from the masters of the industry of that time like J. Krishnamurti and UG Krishnamurti.

With the resultant receptiveness that accompanied the extensive self schooling, Gaurang has set out on an excursion of dominating the abilities needed to create music, tunes that touch individuals’ hearts while bringing up the significant issues about the fundamental features of life, ones that we usually underestimate.

Indeed, even as he learns and attempts to refine his music creation abilities, Gaurang has been composing a large number of melodies, with uncommon accentuation on the style, inflection, and verses that hit home for individuals, however, every tune involves its own blissful uniqueness.

The recording for his song was done in Mumbai. Where Gaurang Oberoi had also got a chance to dive into his other interests like dance and wellness as he believes that the body possesses an exceptional spot in his bigger plan of things; a medium through which workmanship is expressed and conveyed.

Starting today, Gaurang wants to deliver his own chain of melodies and is searching for a female lead for his upcoming collection.

Gaurang keeps up with very few people in his life who are mostly very close to his heart.