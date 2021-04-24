We see a lot of beggars and poor people as we leave our homes. Many of us provide assistance to certain individuals, although others dismiss them.

Today we will discuss a citizen who has established a foundation to assist such individuals.

Srimaan Ramachandra Raja is the proud founder of the Shree Welfare Foundation which has a wonderful purpose to help the people in order to get peace and fulfilment. He would like to live up to his name, which means “a human who is extraordinary in all respects” by making his life a remarkable experience in which he gives special unforgettable moments for those in need.

He was a leader during his high school and college years, and he has done everything he can to keep the group on track. The Shree Welfare Foundation is a representation of Goddess Lakshmi, who has and continues to give generously. They feel that children should be educated.

Life is tough enough as it is, and humans have made life much more difficult by splitting it into classes and races, with the rich becoming richer while the poor go hungry. It is painful to see the plight of people who are hungry, jobless, and some are homeless.

Providing Kabasura kudineer free of charge to the residents of Rajapalayam with the aid of Aravindh Herbals, which he has also been instrumental in supplying, inspired him to empower women’s skills to help them become self-sufficient.

Free food for COVID-19 patients at government hospitals was well received, and he and his team have given refreshments and food packs to police officers working long shifts. Shree Welfare Foundation’s fundamental principle of reaching out motivates him to do better and reach out to more people, adding a smile to their faces.

You’ve had a good life and are smart. This could be something you’re born with, or it could be the product of an invisible force pulling you in the direction you want to go. However, you should thank the world for providing you with all you want in life.

Srimaan thanks the world by assisting the needy.