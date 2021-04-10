Interest in the space science industry is continuing to increase around the world. With the time for humans to enter into space drawing closer, the field is becoming more influential in other industries, such as medicine. With new companies launching to encourage space science education, such as Akhil Turai’s Space Science LLC, we can only expect the space industry to greatly influence our world in the upcoming years.

The Link Between Space Science and Medicine

While we often associate space exploration with discovering more about the world around us, many previous NASA explorations have been dedicated to advancements in the medical field. Due to the low gravity in space, scientific experiments can be undertaken, which would be far more challenging on land. Previous experiments include drug development for diseases, the identification of cancer genes, and treatments for infections. In the past, laboratory rats have even been sent to space to discover the impact gravity has on our bodies.

Developments within science and other industries are all linked with one another, with advancements in engineering, physics, and data occurring as a result of space exploration. While these aren’t always the primary reason for a shuttle launch, they are an important part of the project and the work that is completed once in space. So many inventions we use every day in our lives are thanks to space exploration. Take, for example, camera phones. In 1990, small cameras were fitted onto a spacecraft, and this technology is still used today in a high percentage of smartphones. Scratch-resistant lenses were also initially developed for astronauts and are now an important part of everyday life for wearers of glasses.

Space Science LLC – Working To Develop the Scientists of the Future

Akhil Turai launched Space Science LLC in 2020 and as an aerospace engineer himself, he is looking to encourage future generations to continue their education in science. Through interactive activities and engaging content, he is looking to showcase the benefits of space science to kids and adults across the world. So many of our everyday items have come about as a result of space exploration, but this is something many youngsters are not aware of. Even your Nike Air sneakers wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for a former NASA engineer. The space industry goes much further than just sending humans into space, and regardless of someone’s interests, there is a potential career path for them within the industry. Space Science LLC is hoping to encourage the scientists of the future to develop their skills and learn more about the impact space travel has on our world.

So many medical and technological developments have come about as a result of space exploration, but these are often overlooked by the general public. Akhil Turai and his company Space Science LLC hope to educate and excite kids and adults around the world about the possibilities for the future of space travel. With more readily available access to informative and fun activities, the future generation will be more likely to explore the possibilities of a career in space science.