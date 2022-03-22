South superstar Vishal Reddy talks about his upcoming movie Laththi

South superstar Vishal Reddy who is known for his philanthropic deeds is all excited about his new avatar for his upcoming movie Laththi. It is a film for the audience in India and worldwide. Here Vishal talks about his upcoming movie Laththi and his vision for the movie.

His best friends Nandaa Dorairaj & Ramanna have become first-time producers for this movie.

Are you excited about this movie?

Yes ! I am very excited to show myself in a completely different character which is never seen before. The audience would want to see us act in versatile genres and I believe that it is important to do something different in order to seek their attention. I play a role of a police constable in the movie and that is a character I have never played before. I am a father to a six-year-old. The action sequence is an integral part of the movie and since I am an action hero it is childlike excitement for me. The stunts which I have performed in the movie and the multiple bruises on my body reveal my hard work and the effort I have put in which will be a Vishal treat for the audience.

Why is it called Laththi?

This is a movie about a police constable’s life and how he protects his family. The name “Laththi” came out predominantly because he is a lathi specialist. He is a person who gets the truth out of the convicts using the lathi. This becomes the most prominent reason for him to instigate troubles for himself. Being a lathi specialist creates turbulence in his life. Hence, the name Laththi. We felt we can use this name for all the languages.

How is this movie different from the rest of them?

Vinod is a debut director. He wanted me to have a small paunch just like the usual policemen but I refused the idea. I have always been lauded for my fitness and so this is something that I was not ready for. I told him I was ready to gain a few kilos but not have a paunch. Apart from this, it is going to be an amazing film and people will walk out of the movie theatres saying Vishal is a part of this amazing film. The content is very unique and you will be so engrossed in the movie without any distraction.

Are you looking at the Pan India audience?

Honestly speaking that is not something I desire or crave for. I strongly believe it is all a calling. It should come to you rather. Cinema is a language that is accepted all across the globe. This would be a South Indian film but the movie is dubbed in all languages. People from Singapore, Georgia, Bangladesh, Japan, Nepal, China all of them watch dubbed movies and today South American markets have opened up for Tamil films.

Pan India is where people have liked your previous performance and are looking forward to watching you more and more. I like the way how I branched out from being a double language actor and now in Hindi. Pan India was not on the cards but it somehow happened.

Do you have any set goals?

Career-wise I have not set any goals as I want to do as many good movies as possible. I wanted to act as a female lead and I did it in one of my movies, I wanted to play the role of an antagonist and I eventually acted with Mohal Lal sir. I have too many set goals in my personal life and I would like to achieve all of them.