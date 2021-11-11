Soumitra Ghosh has made his mark in the field of art during his journey of 20 years

Soumitra Ghosh is a celebrated performer in West Bengal, Bangladesh and other corners of the world. He hopes to make poetry an accessible form of expression that will connect the words of the poet to the emotions of the artists.

He is an elocutionist and an active member of Krittibas, a magazine initiated by Sunil Gangapadhyay.

On 26th June 2017, he celebrated his 15 years with poetry at Kala Mandir through the event “Teen Bhuboner Taare”. It is now his turn to celebrate the milestone of completing 20 years in this field.

“Shopnobhongo O Notun Shopno” and “Notun Kichu” are the names of his two published CDs. He has also performed in the National Poetry Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. As an artist of DD Bangla, he was a part of “Kobita Jokhon Aabriti”.

He has been a part of esteemed shows like “Maa Durgar Protima Niranjan” on being invited on the behalf of Kolkata Doordarshan by the River Ichamati in 2008. Among recording several poetry for various channels and cassettes, he has the honour of working with legends like Jagannath Basu, Urmimala Basu, Bratati Bandhopadhyay, Subodh Sarkar, and Srijato for his own YouTube Channel.

He had met Pranab Mukherjee when he was the President of India. He performed with Zentrum Fau and Sunil Parishad at German Berlin Poetry Club in 2011 where poet and prominent personality late Sunil Gangapadhyay was also present.