Sanskar Daryani is a young and widely popular social media influencer and style icon in India. With more than twenty-five thousand followers across social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, Sanskar has become a very well known name in the car community of India. His content revolves around luxury, style and cars.

Sanskar opens up on his thoughts on early fame and the necessity of a strict work regime.

Can you pinpoint a particular reason why you chose the field of social media influencer?

There really isn’t one specific reason. It was a decision that I took based on a lot of factors. I used to casually post pictures and videos of my luxury cars now and then but that was about it. During the lockdown, a video of mine went viral on social media. I was driving my Porsche without wearing a mask and the policemen tried to “punish” me by asking me to do a set of sit-ups in front of them. It was humiliating but I didn’t want to create a scene.

Later when the video went viral, there were a lot of opinions and most of them favoured me. People said I was humble enough to oblige even though I had a choice not to. I started receiving traffic on my Instagram handle and that’s when I realized that people wanted to see more of me. Before this incident, I did have a mind to make it into the social media world but never really knew how to start.

So how did you manage to kick start the Influencer lifestyle?

With time, I found that I only needed to be myself and that originality would pay off. However, I started working harder on the kind of content that I put out. For example, now it isn’t just another casual picture of my Lamborghini but a carefully planned and well-thought piece of picture content with an artistic bent to it.

What are the implications of early fame?

Personally, I feel a direct consequence of early fame is more responsibility. I feel ten times more responsible for my content and car reviews. I wouldn’t want to let down my fans by sending out any invalid or unauthentic information.

Do you have a specific work regime that you follow?

I normally plan out my day in advance. Now that I’ve ventured into fashion and lifestyle blogging as well, most of my shoots have to be pre-planned. My only aim is to be consistent and regular in all my work. I feel that consistency coupled with creativity gives extraordinary results and so far my audience is really proud of me.