With over 200k followers tracking her social media account, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola is known for her charismatic personality. A creative person by nature, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola is an Italian blogger who runs her own blog by the name of ‘womanpower.it’. A sports enthusiast, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola is also an athlete who loves to indulge in sporty activities.

Currently, she is engaged in social media blogging where she represents the Italian culture and posts stories and pictures that help her do the same. An independent individual at heart, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola thinks that sports had always been an integral part of her life and will always remain so. A former basketball player, she has participated in many esteemed European sports competitions where she was awarded numerous laurels and titles.

As she was passionate about her career in sports, she managed to convince her parents and gather their support. When she talks about her parents’ reaction when she told them that she wanted to pursue sports further and leave the home, she says that they were sad at first. But, as they realize that sports made her so happy, they readily agreed to her idea and have supported her throughout. As she is a blogger today, she claims that though my passion in life has twisted a little bit, I am the same when it comes to commitment and concentration.

A headstrong person willing to break through all hurdles and build a successful life on her own, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola opens up about what it takes to be this passionate. Firstly, she says that it is very important for any individual to commit to a cause. Had she not been so committed to her blog- ‘womanpower.it’, she would have probably failed by this time.

This is because, as she says, one has to pour in their heart and do the best possible. While we can’t control fate, we can always try the hardest we can do. Secondly, she speaks of how important it is to stay connected to one’s roots. Owing to basketball, she has never quit the sport and always remains close to the game. Also, she takes out time to play basketball whenever it is possible.

Talking about her journey, she becomes nostalgic while opening up about her challenges and the good old memories. However, she believes that change is constant in our lives and one should always keep moving on. Persevering in goals and making the most of all opportunities that come our way should be our prime objective.

To become successful, it is important to become strong. Without hard work, nothing comes running to humans and it is this necessity that everyone should fulfill. Wrapping up, she also highlights that one should never change oneself due to someone else’s expectations; else life will become a dark web.