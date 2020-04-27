Kareem Elmashad, the founder of the social media agency ‘www.iamdubai.co’, is on top of the world right now. The reason is the stupendous success of his maiden venture, which is a convenient partnership between top models and the finest dining places. Kareem’s journey from being a popular social media influencer to a successful entrepreneur is equally stupendous and interesting.

There was a time when Kareem was pictured celebrating his birthday at ‘Atmosphere’, the world’s tallest restaurant, located in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Around that time, Kareem had mentioned in his characteristic manner that “nothing better to start your own New Year at the tallest building in the world.” Kareem’s Twitter posts are proof too that he loves to roam in the sky while enjoying the perks of a good life, be it dining in a sky-high restaurant, roaming around in the choicest of beautiful locales or rubbing shoulders with the hoi polloi of the glamour world.

It seems this young business owner and social media magician is in the habit of staying on top, be it a building or the virtual world. No wonder then that Kareem’s social media agency and the associated app, ‘I am Dubai’, has created a significant impression among the partygoers of Dubai. In addition, he is ready to expand to new markets in Saudi Arabia and Ukraine too.

Speaking about his experience of working in the hospitality industry for six long years, Kareem mentions, “I have been working for the past six years in the hospitality business and I noticed that restaurants are inviting models and influencers randomly and in a very unorganized manner to come and ‘Instagram’ the venue. So from there, I came up with the idea to build a platform that is easy to use and rewarding for everyone.” Kareem Elmashad today knows how to maximize the use of social media and I am Dubai is a result of that insight! His Instagram page, @kareemelmashad, is proof of his growing fan following as well as influence.

This is how ‘I Am Dubai’, an agency that facilitates partnership between celebrity models in the field of fashion and lifestyle & restaurants, was born. These restaurants offer free meals to the models and in return, the models write positive reviews about the place on their social media accounts, especially Instagram.

In addition, Kareem is putting in every possible effort to build an ingenious platform on social media for interested bloggers to showcase their skills and understanding of the media. So, if you are a model or an entrepreneur in the fields of food & beverages, fitness, health & beauty, you can use the services of ‘I am Dubai’ on www.iamdubai.co and Instagram @i.amdubai to further your interests and provide a genuinely positive review too.

The app is a complete package of famous social media influencers and top restaurants. The models follow a simple process of registering on the ‘I am Dubai’ website by filling in their details, aligning their Instagram profile with the website and start using the platform. So far, @i.amdubai has enlisted 14 dining restaurants and has more than 4,000 models to connect with.