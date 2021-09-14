Singer Zeel Thakkar has a lot in the offing

Zeel Thakkar is a notable singer brought born on the first April 2003 and has accomplished a lot at a young age. He is an Artist, Actor, Rapper, Content Creator and so forth.

He chiefly came into the spotlight due to his new work as a voice-over artist in a Netflix discharge. He gave his voice for the 2020 animation film “FukreyBoyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti.”

ZeelThakkar says, “Music is my affection so I chose to transform my energy and love into my career and it worked. As a singer, you feel so happy when individuals really like your ability and your melodies get a decent reach.”

He owns a music creation organization “Zeel Entertainment” for which he got inspiring wishes from actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier.

Zeel has been doing incredibly good work and has acquired in excess of 15,000 supporters on YouTube in a limited time.

Many rap songs are in the pipeline which will be delivered very soon. About music, Zeel said, “I generally needed to accomplish something else as an artist, a performer and as a content creator. I make an honest effort to offer a sort of uniqueness to the crowd and music sweethearts with my songs.”

He is a remarkable content creator also. He has the ability to make content for motion pictures. He has been doing film promotions with film stars.

His best tunes which are worth listening to:

1. Famous, 2. Moonlight, 3. Agar Tum Saath Ho, 4. Mordern Lofi Beat, 5. Humsafar, 6. Pehla Nasha and many more that are available on different platforms.