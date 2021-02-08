When a person is deeply passionate about doing something, the result is always positive. Something like this has also happened with singer Sameer Kumar Jangid. From his childhood, Sameer has grown up listening to a lot of music and learned it and decided to venture into the singing industry. Today, he’s well-known and considered as one of the best talents. But his journey was not a smooth one.

To reach this stage in his singing career, Sameer kept going on for 5 years. He worked non-stop on his music and songs to achieve the success he is enjoying today. Born in Jaipur, Sameer’s musical journey commenced in 2016. After finishing his education, he dedicated his time and energy on making sure he builds a reputation for himself and makes a mark in the music industry.

In 2020, all his hard work paid off and Sameer Jangid earned an experience that many artists wish to do in their career. The talented singer worked with more than 30 artists. People couldn’t get enough of his skills in writing lyrics and the way he would sing. He has a magical voice that would light up any room.

Sameer’s latest work includes Sonotek Music Company and Jass Records. With them, the singer has given many big hits in the Haryanvi and Punjabi Industries. Some of the greatest hits by Sameer Jangid are Yaari, 33 Foot Road Wala, Time, Mull Pyaar Da and Paara 90 Degree.

One can enjoy these amazing hits by Sameer across various platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram Music, and also YouTube. A few months ago, Sameer released a song called Munda Fan Hoya which managed to create many records. The song was trending on social media for several days.

If Sameer Jangid has to describe his musical journey, he says they are like notes. There are high notes and low notes. He says that he has seen many ups and downs. But that’s what makes everything worth at the end of the day. Sameer is happy with his musical journey. He hopes to release multiple songs this year and entertain his fans always.