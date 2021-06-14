We all know that music brings peace, happiness, and refreshment to life. But do you know music also plays the role of cupid in some people’s lives? Well yes, this is the case of renowned musician Arpan Mahida who credits music to be the reason he got the love of his life.

It is extremely hard to find your true soulmate but as it says couples are made in the heavens and you will eventually find your true love. There is always a source or medium through which you reach out to your life partner.

Arpan Mahida is a famous musician and singer of the industry. Like his voice, the love story of the singer is also beautiful. The singer recently got engaged to Mihaela Vlad, a software tester in the IT field from Bucharest, Romania. The couple is getting married this year in the Orthodox church of Bucharest.

Arpan got in touch with Mihaela in 2018 when the former uploaded his video on Instagram which soon went viral. The video was seen by Mihaela and she soon pinged Arpan which led to their friendship. The duo was planning their first meet in 2020 but got stuck due to a pandemic.

“Music will always be the love of my life and as it has given me the precious thing in my life, i.e., love. I will always be grateful to music as it is what drove me towards my soulmate,” says Arpan.

The couple somehow managed to meet in September 2020 in Dubai and fell in love. The singer also has a Vlog of Dubai on his YouTube channel. The singer considers his fiancé to be soft-spoken, a Travel lover person, and of course, a Music Lover. She has never visited India but has a desire to see Rajasthan and the White Desert.

Post-wedding, Arpan would move to Bucharest, Romania where he wants to make a huge music network, work with Symphony orchestra, and collaborate with international artists.

Arpan Mahida is a famous musician and vocalist who came into the limelight at the time of his debut in 2015. On the work front, the singer has given some major magnum opus like Aakhri Alvida, Chhabilo, Manghela, Phuljhadi, Rangtaali, Haasil, and Spectrum (Album).