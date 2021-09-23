Silver Fern Education Consultants aspire to provide students with best services

In 2009, two people had a conversation. These young enthusiasts, Shivam Garg and Almasto Kapoor talked about how the foreign education sector needed a makeover. More transparency, better assistance, streamlined counselling mechanisms and better utilization of a student’s talents were on their list. When they decided to act, it resulted in the birth of Silver Fern Education Consultants.

Silver Fern Education Consultants is an overseas educational consultancy that has been guiding students for more than a decade now. Their team of experts has successfully assisted nearly 12, 000 students to study at their desired universities and colleges to date.

Silver Fern – The Milestone in Overseas Education

With an efficient infrastructure and highly qualified counsellors, Silver Fern starts profiling students from as early as their Grade 10 education and gives their dreams a head start for a prosperous future. They firmly believe in maximizing the student’s potential in an efficient manner through appropriate profile enhancement matching their respective academic requirements and aspirations for suitable careers.

Silver Fern has since become a well-established market leader in the tertiary education industry and has produced tremendous results. The organisation helps students to manifest their dreams of studying in countries such as the United States, Germany, The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Dubai and Singapore. It builds its relationship with the students based on trust, transparency and an organic interest for the student’s holistic growth.

Silver Fern has upwards of 450 institutional partnerships spanning across universities and colleges in various countries, more than 700 recruitment partners, 12 years of experience and enjoys a healthy success rate which stands at 90% leaving little margin for error in a student’s career.

Silver Fern Is the Difference

With their Global Ambassador programme, Silver Fern aims at making students ready for a challenging yet fruitful lifestyle and academic programs at their destination of choice. The organisation’s guidance and mentorship extend well beyond the point when students start their courses in an overseas university and we believe in continued support as and when required till the student becomes independent.

‘Career Desk’, is another academic assistance venture provided by Silver Fern as a solution to the student queries which analyses their interests and personality traits, post or during their high school education providing guidance and support through psychometric testing and carving career pathways.

Futuristic Vision and Individualistic Approach

Silver Fern Education Consultants has emerged as one of the prominent pioneers of the tertiary education industry in the past decade and they plan on going from strength to strength. They aspire to further improve their consultancy services and increase the efficiency of the education industry for the maximum benefit of students through their extensive knowledge and infrastructure to truly make a difference.

When asked about the reasons behind their motivation, Shivam and Almasto stated that “Studying overseas is an extremely personal decision for students and we always encourage them to make the most well-informed choices for the best possible outcomes. In order to do that, we are here to guide them and there is no bigger motivation for us than our student’s welfare” which is truly a summation of what Silver Fern Education Consultants stands for.