Shubham Kumar, who hails from Bihar, at the mere age of only 20, has the dynamism and talent to reach higher levels of success where he can proudly be a source of inspiration to other youngsters as well.

Shubham manages the chair of one of the directors in the long list of companies that are owned by Shree Gopal Group. Education from two prestigious educational institutes, Sherwood College, Nainital and DPS Dwarka has helped Shubham hone many skills since the beginning and strengthen his fundamentals and knowledge of many subjects. Currently, he is studying from Amity University, Noida and pursuing his degree in BBA 3 Continent.

Apart from being on the panel of board of directors at Shree Gopal Group, Shubham also is an active investor in stocks and cryptocurrencies. His father Rajeev Kumar is already a prominent name in the entrepreneurial world and also a philanthropist from Bihar.

Shubham is the trustee of Rajeev Global Educational Trust which owns a school and college. Being at the position of one of the directors, Shubham manages varied businesses. He already is putting all his efforts towards Shree Gopal Auto Private Limited, Shree Gopal Motors, Vistas Jewellers Private Limited, Sumud Healthcare Private Limited, and Rajeev Tradecomm Private Limited.

He helps his father in taking care of the online and media marketing of their companies and a school, college and hospital to make their brand reach the global market through improving upon their online presence.

A year back, Shubham even initiated his own company named Conuva Solutions Private Limited. This is a growing IT and Media Marketing Company that works along with many companies in India and internationally. The 20-year-old businessman has been a proud recipient of several notable awards as well for his contribution in business. The recent one he received was in London, the UK where he was awarded for his role in management for his Maruti Suzuki Showrooms.

Shubham, along with his father, is planning to start and run a multi-speciality hospital and nursing college in Bihar. This serves as a great noble act from Shubham who wishes to provide far better medical facilities and expand job opportunities as well for many amidst a global pandemic to make a positive impact on people’s lives.