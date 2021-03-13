In the last couple of years, the status of women in the entrepreneurial world has radically changed. Be it any business sector, ladies are leading the race and are equally contributing to society.

Going by the words of Benjamin Franklin, he says, “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” Living life by these words, entrepreneur Shruti Dahibvakar has not only emerged as a promising female entrepreneur but has done extraordinarily well in her entrepreneurial career.

Image building, Public Relations and reputation management are the adroitness she possesses that has given her the recognition of a PR lady in the industry. In an era where entities and brands struggle to maintain their reputation in the market, this boss lady with her unique yet creative PR strategies has propelled as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in India.

Started her career in Public Relations with a leading entertainment PR company in Mumbai, Shruti’s expertise in the field has seen the incorporation of her PR company named ‘Millennial PR & Digital’.

She has worked with a team of professionals who have led PR campaigns for the biggest names in Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and many more.

The entrepreneur has now gone beyond Bollywood. With a core aim of brand and image building, Shruti has reached a completely different league as she has had an opportunity to do PR in Hollywood. Besides this, she has done PR for Gujarati films, Marathi films, South Indian films and various other regional films.

As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, Shruti has been part of a team that worked on the biggest projects including Baahubali 2, Dangal, Raees and many other films. Shruti’s incredible experience of more than five years has seen her setting her footprints in different markets and she has created a name for herself in varied sectors.

In her glorifying career as an entrepreneur, Dahibavkar has worked with personalities from different walks of life like actors, models, singers, influencers, fashion designers, businessmen, and the list goes on. “The idea of starting a business of my own was to step out of the comfort zone by doing something that I have never done before,” says Shruti.

Looking at her career graph, it is going on an upward trend and irrespective of the competition in the market, the PR strategist has excelled in her field. Reminiscing on her journey so far, Shruti Dahibavkar feels blessed to take that risk and transform herself from being a PR executive to a boss lady.

The latest project of the entrepreneur where she single-handedly strategized the PR campaign was of Gajendra Verma’s musical series ‘Summary’, a one of a kind and India’s first musical series. Her diligence and hard work have undoubtedly made her reach the apex of her career. Having made her mark in the Indian market, Shruti Dahibavkar is eyeing to disrupt the global market in the years to come.