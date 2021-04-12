PEOPLE FIRST is an old mantra and Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd (SBAL) has always adhered to it. Employees and its workers have always been an integral part of the success of the company and Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd has always valued the importance of the people who have been the foundation stone to the company.

As a part of its responsibility to protect its employees from the covid pandemic, Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd has recently sponsored the covid vaccination of its employees & workers. As per Govt norms, most of them who were over 45 yrs of age have already got their first dose of the covid vaccine. 2nd Dose of vaccination will take place in the next 6 to 8 weeks. A private agency that has been authorized for the vaccination has been called at its plant campus at Urla Industrial Area, Raipur CG. All the necessary arrangements have been done as per government norms and compliances. The Health and safety department of the company is coordinating with the agency for the smooth conduct of the activity. The camp is also been visited and monitored regularly by the local officers of Government departments.

All the employees and workers have been advised to avail the benefit of the facility free of cost. All the expenses towards the vaccination of its employees and workers will be borne by the company. Says Dharmendra Gajalwar, a company representative, “The company has always been a helping hand in hours of need. During the Covid pandemic, the company took utmost care of the people who were affected. I am a proud member of the GOELD Team and I am enjoying my GOELDEN association with the company.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd (SBAL) aspires to lay a strong and sustainable foundation for the development of the communities, thereby securing a good future for generations to come. The company believes in improving health and wellness, ensure proper education and skill development in an environment that is sustainable with full of potential. The company focuses on the need-based social activities in surrounding areas, primarily to avoid the duplicity of the work implemented by the other agencies. SBAL urges citizen of India, who are eligible for vaccination, to actively participate in this Vaccine Drive and visit the nearest health centre as soon as possible. SBAL also requests the public to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.