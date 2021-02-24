Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited has marked its foray into the Frozen food category in a period where most businesses where planning a lot of disinvestment due to the Covid pandemic.

Frozen foods, as a category, are growing significantly in the Indian sub-continent. A projected CAGR of 17% in the year 2018 will now see a healthy and positive correction following a shift in consumer purchase behaviour towards frozen formats, as a result of the pandemic.

The Indian market penetration of the frozen foods category, which was as low as 1%, will now see a northward migration allowing the category itself to grow and mature fast. This is the main reason why reputed business houses are poised for entry into this segment.

GOELD is a 100% vegetarian frozen foods brand from Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited, one of Central India’s leading business enterprises.

GOELD is today available across 3000+ modern and general trade outlets across major cities of the Indian subcontinent. Major consignments are being shipped out to South East Asian major’s like New Zealand and Australia.

It has also made committed entries into the UAE and has earmarked North America & Europe as key ports for trade. Their range comprises vegetarian cuisines, made at 100% vegetarian kitchens, targeted at Indian as well as global palettes across snacks, Indian and global bread range, Desserts and pre-cut vegetables.

Their technology and human capital investments are encouraging for the frozen foods categories’ march across emerging markets. Their participation at The Gulfood 2021, at the World Trade Center, Dubai should help build a collaborative model for the frozen categories’ spread across different geographies.

Gulfood is one of the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibitions which attracts F&B professionals from all over the world to Dubai – a hub for international trade and commerce.

This year it will act as a multi-sensory, festival-style event, showcasing creativity and culinary excellence from 2,500 companies from 85 countries across 20 halls, 60+ chefs including Michelin Starred culinary masters, business leaders, government heads and food innovators.

Says Archit Goel, their Director & CFO: ‘GOELD is excited to participate in Gulfood 2021, the world’s biggest food exhibition. This is where influential foods businesses from across the world converge. This is where our emerging story needs to be told, heard and collaborated with. I look forward to meeting and host some of the exciting business and trade houses to associate with and to build and expand our business network.’