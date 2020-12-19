Music entrepreneurs Shrey Dua and Arpit Gawri are setting the course for the future of electronic music in India with their venture, Music High Court. What started as a music tastemaker and discovery platform has now expanded into India’s biggest electronic music record label, having worked with more than 50 international artists from around the world, including 2 Grammy Nominated producers.

“I’ve always been keen on discovering fresh music since my childhood. I started my own music blog when I was 15, where I used to post and write about fresh and underrated music. Eventually, I knew I wanted to build a community around it and develop it into something bigger. Keeping our tastemaker roots strong helped us further develop our own record label and live experience brand, with a lot more in the pipeline for electronic music enthusiasts,” says co-founder Shrey Dua, who has worked extensively in the music business space in India with Sony Music India, Kitty Su and Sunburn Festival etc for more than a decade now.

In December 2018, they launched their live experience IP, MHC Throwdown – hosting live concerts with extensively conceptualised production setups across India and Europe. To date, they’ve hosted artists like TroyBoi, ATLiens, Nitti Gritti, San Holo, K?D, Tisoki, Snavs, Holly etc.

“Every year there’s a huge influx of young producers trying to establish themselves and level up their game. We want to be able to encourage such producers to follow their sound by pushing their music to the right set of ears and helping them develop a fanbase,” says co-founder Arpit Gawri, who is also a music producer signed to Universal, Trap Nation, NoCopyrightSounds etc under the alias 32Stitches, with more than 16 million streams on his releases.