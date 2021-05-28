Shera Jat originally hails from Rajasthan and has always described himself as a self-made millionaire because all of the riches and experience that he has is entirely his own effort.

He was brought up in Dubai and has always had innovative ideas just like the city itself. Dubai is the basic ground of most technology marketers and he has also had a good amount of exposure to this place where entrepreneurs initially find their perfect spot for raising a business. Although he was raised there, he completed his graduation from Rajasthan University and then went on to dip himself into management and market-related studies, learning everything that he could and experiencing every bit of the Indian market system.

Professionalism is something that is acquired through years of learning and experience, Shera Jat has always wanted to emerge as a successful businessman and thus it was necessary for him to follow the basic guidelines of the markets. It is a literal bloodbath out there.

There are so many struggling entrepreneurs who are striving to do better every day. To find out, he worked more on his passions and dreams, knowing when to strike and how to.

With his favourite stars as Salman Khan and Virender Sehwag, Shera Jat holds them as his mentors because of their own achievements. It is their personality and aura that drives him.

One might be surprised to know that Shera Jat is also a huge cricket fan. Over the years he has evolved into a cricket analyst. All such innovative and creative values come straight from his father who has also been a very hard worker for the entirety of his life.

According to him, struggles are a very important part of life that teaches us to be mentally as well as financially stable in not just our business organisation but also in our life. He continues to strive more and polish his skills by experiencing a different range of works in the Indian market and also in analysing the sport cricket.