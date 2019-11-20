Technology has become a priority for many of us because it eases our daily chore and makes everything simple. Making innovative change propelled Shehbaz Khan to be a successful entrepreneur.

Shehbaz Khan is an influencer, a blogger, and the founder of Ring and Bring. His trending business strategy leads him to invent something that is acceptable by the customers as well as the manufacturer, so he invented an application (Bringbring.nl) which is a food delivery app.

Basically, he bridged the gap between the renowned food franchises like McDonald’s and KFC and their customers. He made this facility available by delivering McDonald’s to one’s doorstep. Owning electricity supplying firm Lument & Priment, Shehbaz provides electricity at a cheap rate in the market. He, along with his team, is balancing his chores and scaling them day by day.

He has proved that innovation needs creative execution by making the best use of technology.