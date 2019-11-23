Shagun Khanna’s journey started within a year of her marriage. Once she had her first son she started experiencing symptoms that didn’t make her feel great and eventually she was diagnosed with PCOS.

After doing a lot of research, studies, reading books, speaking with doctors, dermatologists, and nutritionists, she decided to find the courage within herself to fight it.

Being a firm believer in listening to her body, she wanted her own journey to be natural, holistic, and long-term with no short cuts, no cheating, and no regrets.

She gratefully says that now she lives a happy, healthy, wonderful life with a balance between self-awareness and self-love. She is truly committed to living a life she loves, which makes her glow inside out.

She incorporated a myriad of blogs dedicated to sharing her ideas, thoughts, findings, opinions, and remedies which include make-up tips, DIY skincare, Ayurveda, and other organic solutions.

Shagun’s aim is to help others imbibe her motto: Stay Real, Stay You in tremendous lives.