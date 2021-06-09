The entrepreneurial world is complicated and difficult, but in the end, when you are reaping the benefits of your efforts, everything proves to be worth it. However, the journey to it may feel frustrating at times and in that situation, one must learn to keep himself motivated to achieve success in the end.

Sejal Joshi, who is a young entrepreneur making a breakthrough in the digital world believes inspirational quotes are a great way of having an impact on one’s mind as they are said by epic personalities who have experienced this world with a deeper perspective and their words reflect their own struggles and journeys.

As the founder and CEO of Sunshy Jewels and Sunshy Digital Marketing Agency, it would be fair to assume that Sejal Joshi has experienced some roadblocks in her entrepreneurial journey while working on her venture, but she draws her confidence and consistency from some of the greatest leaders and their quotes for re-inspiring purposes.

Having said that, here are the five most inspirational quotes by some of the greatest influential personalities that Sejal Joshi swore by:

“A ship in the harbour is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.”- By John A. Shedd

Having started her journey at a young age, the business world was pretty intimidating for her in the beginning but she learned that one can only achieve something extraordinary by rising above their comfort zones.

“The real test is not whether you avoid this failure because you won’t. It’s whether you let it harden or shame you into inaction, or whether you learn from it; whether you choose to persevere.” – By Barack Obama

The former American President Barack Obama has perfectly summed up the importance of failure in one’s journey in achieving success, and Sejal Joshi also believes that how we accept our failure shapes our journeys as well as personalities.

“Success is often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” – By Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel is one of the highly looked upon fashion influencers for Sejal Joshi and is always her go-to for drawing inspiration for her journey. Her quote on failure is her favourite one as it aligns with her own beliefs and ideologies.

“Security Is Mostly A Superstition. Life Is Either A Daring Adventure Or Nothing.” – Life Quote By Helen Keller

When Sejal started her journey in the industry, it was no less than a daring adventure. It did take a lot of courage to compete with the rest but one thing she learned from the inspiring quote by Helen Keller is to get out of the comfort zone if you want to achieve something extraordinary.

“Don’t worry about being successful but work toward being significant and the success will naturally follow.”- By Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey and her quotes played a great role in Sejal’s life in making her understand the true meaning of women empowerment and confidence. Oprah, just like every other woman, is an inspiration for Sejal as well and she always uses her sayings as life-inspiring mottos.