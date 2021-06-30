The first online purchase was made by American Phil Brandenberger in 1994. He ordered Sting’s new album, “Ten Summoners’ Tales,” online and paid $12.48 with his Mastercard. A little later, Amazon and Alibaba entered the market and became the pioneers of e-commerce.

E-commerce is a sphere of the economy that includes all financial and commercial transactions carried out using online networks and the business processes associated with conducting such transactions. According to the latest forecasts, e-commerce by the end of 2021 will account for 18.1% of all retail sales in the world.

So, it has long become clear that the Internet is not a speck on the radar screen of big business. The Internet is a wave of mind-boggling proportions and you have the following choices: either to master navigating this wave and rush straight to prosperity or to lag behind and be content with little.

Teenage e-commerce prodigy Sean Raymond shares his remarkable success story, how to delve into the specificities of online marketing and get the best advice for developing an online brand in 2021.

A Remarkable Success Story

Realizing how good he was at eCommerce & Facebook ads, Sean started attracting high-ticket clients. Sooner than he thought, he got his first client to 7-figures. Then came the second, the third, and so on. Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) spiralled all the way up to 13 (1,300% ROI) per month. To this day, Sean manages to maintain an impressive lifetime ROI of 871% and continues to scale his clients to 7-figure dominance. Needless to say, this young man knows his stuff.

“When I started Goodlife Agency, I decided to take entrepreneurship much more seriously. l committed myself to business, reading books, learning from a select group of experts, deleting my social media accounts(which I’m still off of), and most importantly, putting in the effort to make things happen. I committed to my business, learning everything I could. I completely switched my lifestyle and mindset to being a business owner, and haven’t looked back since,” Sean shared.

At just 17 years old, Sean has already established himself as a prosperous entrepreneur, founding Goodlife Agency – an eCommerce marketing & consultation service aiming to grow businesses looking to scale to multiple 7-figures within their respective niche.

Goodlife Agency’s team provides their clients with proven & effective solution-oriented strategies to boost profits, and increase conversion rate while growing to multiple 7-figures. To add more fuel to the fire for each client, they also go beyond typical base-level research and actually generate in-depth insights into your audience through meticulous market research and data analysis.

With such an impressive success rate in his teenage years, Sean Raymond will surely be making noise in the world of e-commerce for years to come.

Commitment Comes First

You may remember the old Chinese saying: “A man chasing two hares misses both.”

Sean’s first advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to avoid distraction and formulate a clear-cut vision of their ultimate goal.

“What does it take? Dedication, education, commitment, and the drive to move towards what you want,” says Sean.

If weaving is concerned with fabrics, and music with composing songs, what is the main concern of online marketing? Sean responds, saying that he sees modern-day online marketing to be very much composed with the customer, “understanding their wants and desires is step one for any business to grow,” he says.

Three Pillars of Success

Sean has shared what he considers three vital pillars for success for any online business: (a) build a team of professionals—you can’t go it alone, (b) multiply revenue streams (which can include organic sales, paid ads, SMS & e-mail, influencer marketing, social media, Google ads, etc.) to diversify business and spread risks, and (c) scale your paid ads—paid ads are without a doubt the single best possible way to scale a brand doing anywhere from $10k-$50k per month to $150k-$300k per month. “If you’re not using paid ads to scale your business, you’re doing it wrong,” says Sean.