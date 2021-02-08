Saurabh Suman has chosen social work as a career in his life, and he is constantly attempting to bring a change for the vulnerable section in the state.

Social service, also called welfare service or social work, offers different types of assistance the needy.

The term social assistance likewise signifies the profession engaged in rendering in such administrations. Social Work has prospered in the twentieth century as thoughts of social obligation have created and spread.

In the sector of social work, there is a social worker, Saurabh Suman, who is working day and night towards the betterment of society. He is 28 years old and belongs to Laherisarai, Darbhanga District, Bihar.

However, Saurabh was born in New Delhi. He has completed his 12th in science stream from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hamdard Nagar, Delhi.

After that, he took admission in Amity University, Noida and done his both Graduation and Post-Graduation in Social Work discipline (MSW and BSW).

Suman had the skills of a social worker from the school time itself.

He used to help marginalised section of the society from a very early age. Saurabh has provided personal social services on an individual basis to people to cope with the problems of everyday living.

He has linked the recipients with helping organisations. Also, after analysing the situation, he has also directed the services toward preventing threats to personal or family independence.

Saurabh Suman as a social worker has a high value on keeping families together in their local communities, organizing support from friends or neighbours when kinship ties are weak.

This rousing excursion is a genuine model for an individual who is hoping to improve things for the general public and has chosen to commit his life in supporting the more fragile segment of the general populace.