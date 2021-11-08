Satya Yadav’s journey from fat to fit is inspiring many youngsters

Satya Yadav from Ghaziabad and his journey to a fit lifestyle is the inspiration everyone needs in life. Time takes pure dedication to stay consistent on your fitness journey.

Satya Yadav is an inspiring man whose journey from fat to fit will leave everyone in awe. Satya lived in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad and was obese during his childhood. Weighing nearly 114 5 kg by the age of 14, he felt difficult running the 300-meter run himself, but his determined attitude helped him achieve the impossible.

In the years that followed, Satya began going to the gym and exercising rigorously and lost almost 23 kg. “I remember when I started jogging to lose weight, but the ultimate goal was to lose fat and gain muscle. After exercising regularly in the gym, I was motivated to do bodybuilding,” reveals Satya.

Who could have imagined that an overweight man would transform himself in five years with a well-chiselled body? This young man achieved his fitness goals with finesse by winning the bodybuilding heavyweight championship and becoming Mr UP at the age of 20.

Over the years, Satya Yadav has participated in several other bodybuilding competitions, including the Mr North India Bodybuilding Competition, in which he got third place. On his fitness journey, Satya shared how devastated he was when he lost his mother and older brother in 2011.

“I was depressed and didn’t understand where my life was going. But the only option I had was not to give up. I kept going and challenges gradually turned into opportunities,” Satya added. Another challenging period in Satya Yadav’s life was when he injured his left pectoral muscle in 2013 which kept him away from bodybuilding, but his attitude of never giving up opened the doors to success for him.

Since 2016, Satya Yadav has been constantly participating in various marathon races. He has won several laurels and has rightly shown that nothing is impossible.

His life mantra was very simple: “Learn from your mistakes. Go through pain and grow towards profit.” With a disciplined lifestyle, Satya Yadav continues to inspire young people with his remarkable achievements.

While sports and fitness remain his passion, Satya Yadav has run a successful construction company.

In addition, he even won gold at the Ultra Tuffman Desert Championship in Jaisalmer. Covering 54 kilometres in the Great Noida Marathon is another achievement for Satya Yadav. His will to push the limits makes him one of the most inspiring personalities in the fitness world.