Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. A man gets motivated through his dreams and we have a live example with us popularly known as Sanjay Bhagat. Sanjay Bhagat has covered a journey of failures, successes and learning.

Sanjay Bhagat is a Digital Marketer and a Front End Developer who was previously a software programmer, as of now living in Katra, a humble community in Jammu, J&K. However, this is the little place from where Sanjay Bhagat began his gigantic excursion of accomplishment and success.

Sanjay chose this working field because he got aware of what he loves to do and where he can invest all his mind to get the best possible returns. Else, it would not be so normal for an individual named Sanjay Bhagat from the modest network of Katra close to Jammu City, who has been doing business for a long time and working with such enormous names in the business field.

Sanjay Bhagat began his journey with Line Messenger, a mainstream brand and kept on working with companies like Ali Express, Myntra, Cardecho, Vechet, UC News and other large associations. He is planning to start his own e-commerce store and that too before the finish of 2020. Sanjay can be reached through his site sanjaybhagat.com.

“Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best you are capable of becoming,” said by the great John Wooden.

Sanjay has worked hard for his passion and he is totally satisfied right now with his life and aims to expand his company more and more and wants to reach every corner of the world, through travelling.

Yes, Sanjay Bhagat loves to travel and has toured wonderful places across India and Sanjay Bhagat has also travelled to places like Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Thailand and Abu Dhabi. He is continuing with his life at its apex considering the way that there is no tomorrow. Sanjay loves to explore and challenge new places and objectives.

Unfortunately, in 2013, Sanjay met with an accident that changed his life. He was on bed rest for 60 days and he utilised those 60 days to learn new skills of digital marketing and soon he became an expert in this field.

Sanjay Bhagat believes that a simple and unassuming manner of life is best for everyone, both for the body and the mind.