With the growth of the internet and the popularity of social media, the web has become a new communication tool. Social media has seen tremendous changes in the last few years in many fields. Experienced players as well as newcomers are fully active on social media platforms to connect with the masses.

For this purpose, the importance of a person who can run this show has also increased significantly, a person who can keep their presence on social media in a much better way. SandeepVahsist, a digital marketing expert turned digital consultant is one of the names associated with all the major players, handling their campaigning and digital promotions.

There is a great need for digital marketing experts who monitor your social media activities and devise strategies to increase reach.

SandeepVashist, a well-known consultant who runs a digital marketing company in Delhi, said, “Everyone has seen the power of social media since the early 2010s and now all those who are in the early stages of their career should keep their presence firmly on social media platforms. For this, everyone needs a digital marketing expert”.

Sandeep Vashist himself is managing the social media profiles of many big names. He says that today it is essential to be active on social media.

On asking how it all started, Sandeep said he was influenced mainly by political parties and being from a well-educated family I was always attracted towards social service.

“The poor condition of roads, water scarcity in my locality and ever running sewage water was a common problem being faced by the residents of my constituency Mehrauli, thus I wrote a letter to Nigam Parishad and standing MLA complaining about the same and asked them to take appropriate action. As expected my letter was completely ignored. Then I took the help of social media where I made a video on the ground reality of MCD and shared that with the concerned authorities. I posted that video on Facebook and YouTube, After 7 days, all issues were resolved but only for those locations which were displayed in my video. That incident clicked me with the idea that social media has a lot of potentials than just sharing memes,” says Sandeep.

Sandeep is currently working with many social activists and young leaders at the national level and helping them to connect with the public in a smarter way. Sandeep Vashist, the YouTube/Facebook channel is gaining a lot of popularity with thousands of followers and lakhs of views to his videos regularly.