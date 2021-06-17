Salim Elhila is a digital marketing genius, a successful e-commerce entrepreneur, and the co-founder of Learning Master, an online training program that prepares entrepreneurs to make actionable plans that can attract high-end customers.

He believes that your training skills can make a difference in the lives of many others. And when you have that ability to shape someone’s life, you should make sure that you don’t put a foot wrong.

Successful strategies that helped Salim become a popular trainer:

The Learning Master co-founder was a successful e-commerce entrepreneur before he became a mentor to entrepreneurs. Over the years, he had successfully run many online businesses.

When asked about whether he implemented some of his e-commerce strategies into his training business, he said, “Of course, I did. There’s no harm in trying something new in a profession. In fact, I did not start my training days to make money right away. I started with a YouTube and Facebook community where I offered my training sessions. This was the stepping stone as it allowed me to figure out what my students want. It gave me the confidence that I need to start the training stint full-time.”

Most online trainers who are new to the industry have various promotional tricks up their sleeves. Salim believes that promotion is definitely important, but you should first impress your students with your coaching skills. That’s what matters at the end of the day. Students will forget your discount schemes, but they will long remember how you taught them.

Another strategy that worked brilliantly for Salim was his decision to develop two versions of his training website. Although this is a technical strategy that may seem to have nothing to do with training, Salim believes it affects your students’ learning experience.

“Not everyone has a computer or laptop at home. Moreover, you can’t expect them to carry their laptops wherever they go. And so, a mobile phone is the best option. Therefore, your training website should ensure that it works flawlessly both on a mobile phone and computer. It’s a simple thing but can make a massive difference in how your students learn from you.”

The most popular strategy that helped Salim surge to success was shortlisting students based on their passion and dynamics. He said, “It’s true that I make money from training. And honestly, I could have earned a lot more if I wanted. But I’m not ready to compromise my quality just to make money. When Djibril and I started Learning Master, we decided that we would allow students who had the same passion like us to train others. This is not a course that tells you how to make money once you complete all the sessions. It shares some crucial aspects of becoming a successful coach. We wanted to train those who wanted to become a successful trainer, coach, or consultant first before thinking of making money.”

Learning Master is now one of the best online training institutes. You can join Salim’s classes if you want to become a popular coach like him.