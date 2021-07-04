Unless you’ve been living in a cave without Wi-Fi access (which is unlikely these days), you’re probably well aware of the importance of developing a strong robust identity for your business.

The active growth of information technologies and the Internet provide fundamentally new conditions for business development. As new markets pop up, demand for new goods and services emerges and new offers are created. The coronavirus crisis that affected the lives of people all over the world has favoured the e-commerce business.

Weekly, an increasing number of sellers start online projects and enter the e-commerce market, making every effort to expand their online business and each one of them needs a strong and efficient online store.

Amid the positive yet overwhelming confusion that surrounds the e-commerce market, there is a growing demand for competent advertising agencies that can help. Ads and Funnels is one such sales agency with a proven track record of success. Ads and Funnels’ professional staff uses a one-of-a-kind, customized method to swiftly scale e-commerce and tech-enabled enterprises.

Here is what the agency’s founders Michael Kelly and Brittany Bush have to advise businesses that seek advancement in their online marketing expertise.

Increase Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)

Don Peppers and Martha Rogers are quoted as saying, “Some clients are more equal than others.”

A Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) is a metric that estimates how much net profit your company can generate from a single customer over a lifetime.

According to HubSpot, the cost of gaining new clients has risen by over 50% in the last several years. That is why it is even more critical to retain existing customers and enhance their experiences.

“Your ability to turn a customer into your #1 fan through using cost-effective channels such as email, SMS, and ChatBot will make or break your profit margin. Through email alone, we’ve been able to lower one of our client’s costs per acquisition from $95 down to $25. Which leads me to the next conversion booster for your business,” says Michael.

Focus on a Specific Niche

Instead of dispersing your abilities and efforts across multiple niches and value systems, concentrate on one; this will make your motivations more understandable and relatable to others. You can add more niches when your online presence in one specific niche reaches its pinnacle of success.

“The #1 thing that set us apart and helped us scale so quickly was when we doubled down on the rule of one and became experts at selling one offer. In the beginning, we were trying to offer everything and it held us back. Once we dialled in one offer for one market using one message we were able to scale from 10k per month to 40k per month in under 45-days,” says Michael.

Words Help You Sell

The language you use has the potential to make or break your brand’s identity. While good mastery of language can become the foremost vehicle driving your sales, a poor text may discourage people from buying even good-quality products. Sprinkle your content with words that draw attention and create an effective emotional response.

Michael put it perfectly: “Find something to help you stick out from all of the noise. Mine happened to be joking about selling foot pictures in my content strategy. By doing this I was able to differentiate myself and make people “feel” a certain way. I believe people remember how someone makes them feel longer than a piece of content that teaches them something and in this case through making someone laugh I was able to make them feel happy”.

Stay Positive No Matter What

Michael and Brittany are both dedicated to action, constant and iterative learning, tenacity, and commitment to dreams. All these attributes lead to success, yet they cannot be nurtured without positive thinking.

“I can’t tell you how many times I almost called it quits right before the “miracle”. I thank God every day because it changes everything. It’s a balance of being consistent and never giving up but also learning when something isn’t working and pivoting, not holding onto it. Being okay with failing along the way but not being okay with giving up on your big dream,” says Brittany.

