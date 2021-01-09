A small-town guy who made it big in the Indian online gaming industry, AS Gaming aka Sahil Rana, is a heartthrob in his niche. The 18-year-old has a massive following on YouTube.

He shed light on bringing fresh content base for his audience as he feels that’s what makes him different and adds to the charm of his performance.

One such twist in the tale became his trademark and garnered many views in a very short span of time.

It is only boundlessly inspiring how an 18-year-old is breaking records and bearing the torch for the Indian Gaming Industry which is still is in its nascent stages.

On being asked about his prime support, he mentioned how his recent joining hands with Red Owl Gaming led by influencer management industry tycoon Dheeraj Jorwal became an integral part of the journey which has just begun.

This young gaming champ has a lot in the oven ready to be served among gaming fanatics.