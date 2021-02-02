To even think of making a career while you are still in your teens is a matter of courage and confidence. Also, all those people who are able to do this are mostly the ones who have seen some hard times in their lives that have made them realise their true calling of not following the crowds by doing a 9-5 job but to become an entrepreneur.

As teens decide on becoming a businessman, little do they know then the kind of struggles that would come their way in their quest to achieve their dreams. Hence, it happens in many cases that they leave the struggle halfway and go the conventional ways of working.

But, we know a 21-year-old brave and determined young man who chose to stay on the path of struggle and transform it into the path of success for himself. He is Sahil Dahiya.

Dahiya, who always had enough spirit and confidence in him to prove his mettle to the world as a successful entrepreneur since his teen years, actually showed the world that when an individual decides on something for his/her future, no age or other factors can come in between his will and the aim to achieve his/her desired goals.

Since the time Dahiya completed his 12 class in 2017, he was firm on his decision to become an entrepreneur and for that, he started researching about a lot of things that could land him in the right place.

And, as he was destined to, he landed into the business industry of dropshipping. Dahiya knew the various opportunities the e-commerce industry could offer him as this is one industry that has mostly seen only profitable days in the business, especially with companies that have used the right marketing strategies at the right time and have made optimum use of the technology at the same time.

As Dahiya saw the favourableness of the industry, he jumped into it to set off his online dropshipping business. But, as any start-up would require some funds, Dahiya also needed the same but fell short of it. To overcome this hurdle in life, he decided to do odd jobs like being a freelancer working for different clients, running Facebook ads and even managing the digital marketing work of many others. This way, he earned a decent amount and put all of that in his start-up to open it on a small scale initially.

As he saw a rise in the business he developed, he gradually scaled his dropshipping business and made it reach newer heights in the industry, making it more profitable than ever.

Later, he even rapidly enlarged his business.

With the growth of dropshipping and e-commerce sites, customers desire more of personalized shopping experience. They expect companies to provide them with something more, something unique that could make their shopping experience even more personalized. To cater to these expectations from customers, Dahiya shares a few ideas for e-commerce entrepreneurs that can provide a personalized experience to their customers.

Give the search results a personalized touch: Observe the behaviour of the customers on your site and then use it to personalize the search results for them, suggests Dahiya. So, the next time they enter your site, they can find the items more easily and this will also lead to making the purchase faster. For example, if they first sort the items by the rates of the products, the next time you can display items on the top with economical rates.

Personalization must be done of the product list as well: You can sort different items and display them all together for particular customers with their specific choices, recommends Dahiya. Anything the customer showed interest in last time can be displaced first or on top of the page to make their product list also a personalized one.

Customize your homepage: It would get interesting for sites to customize even their homepage to cater to the needs of each customer more efficiently. Dahiya explains for clothing sites that they can make use of different festivals in different countries as a way to reach more customers with personalized offerings like showing them costumes or jewellery that matches with their country’s festival or tradition, etc. at that particular time of the year.

Make site navigation easier: Depending on what your customers bought the last time, their purchase history, you can make your site navigation more accessible for the customers by making it more personalized. You can prompt them with items and brands based on their previous purchases and also demographics, says Dahiya. This helps them make the choices easily and reach the checkout faster.

The above are some of the few distinctive ideas given by Dahiya that will take you a step ahead in the game of e-commerce with using the personalization techniques in the business. This will help gain new customers as well as retain the existing ones and make your business even more lucrative.

People like Sahil Dahiya are here in the world to encourage more people to come out of their cocoons to try out new things, learn from the mistakes, gain knowledge and try to apply it in the business to turn it into a money-making machine for you.