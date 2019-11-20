Addiction is a crippling disease. In the US alone, almost 21 million people have at least one addiction yet only 10% of those people receive treatment. Drug use and addiction impact society at a staggering rate. Drug overdoses have more than tripled since 1990 and addiction costs the economy over 600 billion dollars per year. Catastrophic numbers for sure, but the truth is recovery is possible and accepting your addiction is the first step. Former addict turned recovery specialist Ryan Montgomery knows this from very personal experience.

Ryan Montgomery, Chief Operating Officer of Boca Recovery Center in Boca Raton, FL, didn’t always live a clean and sober life. Ryan had an exceptional career in software development, ethical hacking, and internet marketing before his life turned upside down due to his addiction. After unknowingly getting involved with a police informant, Ryan would face time behind bars, which was the wakeup call he needed to get his life in order.

Like many addicts, Ryan’s drug use started at a very young age. At the young age of 12, Ryan found himself heavily involved in the rave scene in Philadelphia where he began using ecstasy. His drug use would quickly escalate from there to cocaine, oxycodone, and heroin. “Addiction isn’t always something that builds over time,” explains Ryan adding, “Too many times, all it takes is one use and you’re hooked.” Ryan understands that addiction can happen to anyone and there is no remedy if it is not recognized.

“So many people think, It can’t happen to me. I’m not an addict,” says Ryan. “Truth is their drug habits will start to destroy their lives. I know this because it happened to me, he says.” Ryan explains that treatment can’t just address the symptoms; it has to look at the root of the problem. “Recognizing that you have an addiction is the first step because now you are looking at the real problem and that is something that with enough commitment can be fixed for good.” Ryan maintains that once you accept your addiction, you have the power to stop it from controlling your life.

Ryan understands addiction and has the first-hand experience knowing how to end it. Ryan states, “If I can do it, anyone can do it.” A big part of staying sober for him is about giving back. Following his release from jail, he made it his mission to help others struggling with addiction. That is when he founded the Boca Recovery Center with Christopher Ferry. Armed with the insight of recovering from his own struggles, Ryan Montgomery is changing lives one step at a time.