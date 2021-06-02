Enough has already been spoken about several business personalities, professionals and youngsters who never fail to impress the world with their professionalism, eye for detail, ability to face challenges and even overcoming them as true blue professionals.

However, it is also essential to discuss sometimes their failures and their journeys that ignited the fire in them to believe in their dreams and go all out in their quest to become influential and successful names in the industry.

Ryan Mitchell Rios serves as one of the best examples that prove to people that hard times in life are, in fact, stepping stones to one’s success. “If it weren’t for those days that I lived with no proper knowledge or a strong purpose in life, I wouldn’t have realized what it is to live a life of purpose and what it really takes to become the best version of one’s self,” says the young talent in the telemarketing industry.

Below, Ryan Rios from the US shares a few skills needed to become a successful salesman.

Resilience: Being prepared to face the odds and working with the conviction to bounce back and recover quickly is what a good salesperson needs to work upon more, says Ryan Rios. Resilience will help aspiring salespeople to keep at it and work harder each day, no matter what.

Active listening: Communication is the most important thing in building trust and creating a great rapport with customers, believes Ryan Rios. He says salespeople should listen carefully to have a great understanding of what the customers need. They can also clarify questions and summarize what they have been told.

Confidence: Sales is a tough space, and to sustain or maintain the momentum or grow from there, people need to have the right confidence and an optimistic approach, which can also help them face rejections. However, they must make sure to never let the confidence turn into arrogance.

Along the journey, Ryan Rios always kept pushing himself, which ultimately led him towards becoming the top producing salesman of the nation, breaking several records. Still, he feels he has just begun.