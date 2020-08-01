Maintaining a healthy mind and body is the key to finding balance as an entrepreneur. In order to achieve success, one must lead a healthy lifestyle.

There are different tactics for how to be successful in life, but the strategy that works best for you may depend on your view of success itself.

Roy Tabet, a successful entrepreneur from Lebanon says that success starts within.

“A healthy mind and body will lead to a successful life. I believe we all perceive success differently. We each form different paths and the only true way to be successful is to accept yourself, know what you’re capable of, and know when and how to push yourself”, he says.

Roy Tabet is one of the prominent members of his family business where his contributions are the acquisition of new clients, public relations and upholding brand image.

Apart from being an excellent businessman, Roy is also a philanthropist and has been associated with various non-profit organisations since the past few years.

He has been selflessly contributing a part of his earnings to various fields like education, healthcare, animal conservation, and many more.

Being an ardent traveller has also helped Roy in understanding various aspects of life. He says, “I’ve travelled a lot. I can say for sure that each and every trip has taught me something and has helped shape me.”

Roy not only travels for leisure but also for work and philanthropic activities in various remote areas across the globe.

Roy was born in Beirut and spent the first 8 years of his life in the UAE. He is a graduate from the International University of Monaco with a Bachelors in Business Administration.