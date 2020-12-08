Digital entrepreneur Roshni Dhal is helping marketers and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses using innovation and creativity together in the world of digital marketing. Digital marketing is the component of marketing that utilises the internet and online-based digital technologies such as desktop computers, mobile phones and other digital media platforms to promote products and services.

She has trained over 50,000 students in the field of digital marketing and has also featured as LinkedIn top voice. The term digital marketing has grown in popularity over time. In Italy, digital marketing is referred to as web marketing.

“Worldwide, digital marketing has become the most common term especially after the year 2013,” says Roshni. Her SAAS products are being used by 10,000+ businesses globally. She has launched multiple digital products successfully and now continues to help business owners, students and professionals to enhance their skills.

She started her brand HighonM with Gaurav Madaan which is now scaling heights in the digital start-up space. This was the first step of crafting her journey into a larger digital marketing space. Her techniques and strategies are being followed across top MNCs.